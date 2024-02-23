Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland corrections officer faces 25 years for deleting video of brutality against inmate

Crime,-,Prison,Cell,Bars
Shutterstock
Crime,-,Prison,Cell,Bars
Posted at 9:47 AM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 09:47:15-05

BALTIMORE — A Maryland correctional officer faces up to 25 years in federal prison for deleting video evidence of brutality against an inmate.

David Quillen, 37, worked at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Somerset County.

Back in July of 2021 Quillen was tasked with video taping an interview with an inmate who was reporting an assault at the facility.

The inmate claimed he was assaulted by another officer named Samuel Warren for no reason.

Federal prosecutors say the inmate's face was bloodied, and that while telling his account of the assault he broke down in tears.

Following the interview Quillen, Warren, and other officers watched it back.

Together they determined the video "did not look good" for Warren, so they decided it would be a good idea to delete it.

Quillen later lied about what happened to the video, including to supervisors and investigators.

Warren has since admitted to the assault and pleaded guilty in federal court.

Quillen is scheduled to be sentenced May 22.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices