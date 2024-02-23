Maryland corrections officer faces 25 years for deleting video of brutality against inmate

BALTIMORE — A Maryland correctional officer faces up to 25 years in federal prison for deleting video evidence of brutality against an inmate.

David Quillen, 37, worked at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Somerset County.

Back in July of 2021 Quillen was tasked with video taping an interview with an inmate who was reporting an assault at the facility.

The inmate claimed he was assaulted by another officer named Samuel Warren for no reason.

Federal prosecutors say the inmate's face was bloodied, and that while telling his account of the assault he broke down in tears.

Following the interview Quillen, Warren, and other officers watched it back.

Together they determined the video "did not look good" for Warren, so they decided it would be a good idea to delete it.

Quillen later lied about what happened to the video, including to supervisors and investigators.

Warren has since admitted to the assault and pleaded guilty in federal court.

Quillen is scheduled to be sentenced May 22.