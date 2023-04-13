Maryland Comptroller suspends 13 tax preparers over "questionable returns"

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Comptroller's Office has suspended seven tax preparers in the state from electronically filing returns.

According to a news release the suspensions were handed out "due to a high volume of questionable returns from these preparers."

Here's a list of the seven tax filing businesses just suspended in Maryland.



Carolyn Boice - 3723 Boarman Avenue - Baltimore, Maryland 21215

Yadof Financial LLC, DF Bockarie - 9410 Annapolis Road, Suite 313 - Lanham, MD 20706

Romaft Tax, aka Timothy Funso - 7926 Glenarden Parkway - Lanham, MD 20706

BAI S. Mansary - 6535 Landing Way - Landover Hills, MD 20784

PCSCS Tax Services, Celestin A. Fanga - 4921 Indian Head Highway - Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Eaglet 200, Brafi Adomako Jr. - 7611 Maple Avenue, Suite 610 - Silver Spring, MD 20912

Jazpro Solutions LLC, Jazmin Schiano Di Cola - 416 W. Patrick Street - Frederick, MD 21701

The businesses have now been referred to the Maryland Attorney General's Office and Department of Labor who together will investigate and determine if criminal charges should be filed.

"When licensed tax preparers defraud the State by filing unlawful returns, they not only hurt their customers, but they also deprive State government programs and services of funds they need to serve the needs of all Marylanders,” said Attorney General Brown. “Through our valued partnership with the Comptroller, my Office will prosecute those responsible and ensure accountability.”

The businesses can request an administrative review within 30 days from the suspension date.

Maryland's Board of Individual Tax Preparers maintains a list of all authorized tax preparers and all records of complaints against individual tax preparers.

Six other out-of-state tax preparers were also suspended.



K Coleman Legal Document Preparation, Katrina J. Coleman - P.O. Box 234 - Claymont, DE 19703

Godlove Jelaa - 9720 Botsford Road - Manassas, VA 20109

Patriot Tax Services LLC, Maxwell Taylor - 4326 Evergreen Lane - Annandale, VA 22003

Best Group Tax Services - 6330 Lawrenceville Highway, Suite A2 - Tucker, GA 30084

Merseigne Pro Business Consulting, Maurice Ntock DBA - 21209 NW. 14th Place, Apt. 820 - Miami, FL 33169

DDK Global Solutions, Inc., Danny K. Dorman - 1915 Grand Jct. - Alpharetta, GA 30004

If a taxpayer suspects fraud, they are asked to immediately report the issue to the Comptroller's Office at 1-800-638-2937 or TAXHELP@marylandtaxes.gov.

This year’s tax filing deadline is April 18.