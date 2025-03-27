Maryland Comptroller launches new website that will "increase responsiveness to taxpayer needs"

A simpler way for Marylanders to navigate the Office of the Comptroller's website.

On Thursday, the office announced it has upgraded its website, launching new features that will make it easier to navigate.

One of those features being the MyCOMConnect tool, which allows the agency to manage and track taxpayer inquiries and requests better.

Others include availability in other languages and new branding.

“Our new website and our new customer relationship management portal are critical tools that will make our arm of government work better for Marylanders,” said Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman. “An updated and simplified online presence will make it easier for individuals and businesses to engage with our agency, and for our team members to provide service and support that exceeds their expectations. I am thrilled we can provide the modern tools and improved services that Marylanders deserve and businesses need.”

Officials say the Comptroller Lierman's 2023 Transition Team Report found multiple challenges with the agency's previous website and recommended developing the new site.

With the new design, Marylanders will be able to access Tax Connect, iFile, and Direct File more easily.

As part of the re-design, 9,000 outdated or duplicate web pages were removed.

The new design also optimizes the user experience across all devices, including smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers.

Citizens can also use the website to to try to reach the Comptroller's Office in a timely manner by phone or email.

“This website is a key part of our broader modernization efforts that aim to enhance our capabilities and the taxpayer experience. At every step – from the design to the build-out process – we have sought stakeholder input, incorporating feedback from our team members, external partners, and other experts in this field to help us reimagine how Marylanders will engage with us through our website,” Chief Information Officer Robert O’Connor said. “We are proud to launch our first online customer service platform to better serve individuals and businesses, and we will continue to deliver technology-based solutions that protect taxpayer information and provide quality services to the people of Maryland.”

The new website can be accessed here.