Maryland communities honor fallen heroes: Solemn Memorial Day observances across the State

This Memorial Day, around the Baltimore area, families and friends reflect on the lives lost for America.

These ceremonies held around Maryland today are all honoring the sacrifices those on the front lines have made going back to the Revolutionary War.

WATCH: Maryland communities honor fallen heroes Maryland honors fallen heroes

In Columbia, over in Howard County, veterans and Howard County officials held a flag-raising ceremony at the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center.

From 1949 to 1965, it was the county's only all-Black high school.

It was desegregated in 1965. Monday's ceremony honored those from the school as well as those from around Howard County who have served in the military.

