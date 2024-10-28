Maryland college changes logo over student difficulty reading cursive

CHESTERTOWN, Md — A college on Maryland's Eastern Shore says it's longtime cursive logo was harder for students to read and therefore needed to be changed.

Since 2013 the official logo of Washington College in Chestertown featured a stamp of George Washington's original 18th century style signature.

"Because cursive writing is no longer taught universally in K-12 education, the script—especially this highly stylized version—was difficult to read and not immediately recognizable for many prospective students," Washington College said in a press release. "This was counterproductive when it came to name recognition and identity."

Despite the college's name appearing in print underneath Washington's signature, the school said the older logo became "illegible" and "ineffective," when placed in ads or other media materials.

As result Washington College introduced a new "more recognizable and distinct" logo during Spring semester.

Here is what the new logo looks like.

Washington College New Washington College Logo

"The new logo is a strong visual that speaks to the institution's history and quality, increases visibility, and provides flexibility for use in various sizes without losing recognition," Washington College said.

Here is the old one.

Washington College Old Washington College Logo

"The Washington script remains part of the overall identity system but will now be used as a complementary visual that can give materials a more dynamic look," the college said.