Maryland collected over $17.5 million in tax revenue from weed sales

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland has collected more than $17.5 million in tax revenue from cannabis sales during the first three months of 2025.

This comes from the Maryland Office of the Comptroller's quarterly report.

The largest share of revenue came from Maryland's central region, which includes Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel, Carroll, Harford and Howard Counties.

Region

Revenue Collected

Capital

$3,856,339

Central

$7,923,856

Eastern

$2,165,779

Southern

$831,090

Western

$2,733,042

Total

$17,510,109



Cannabis products are taxed at a rate of 9%.

However starting July 1, the tax rate will increase to 12%. This additional 3% will be allocated to the state's general fund.

The Maryland Cannabis Administration releases quarterly reports on the tax revenue generated from cannabis sales in the state.

Those reports area available here.