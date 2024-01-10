Maryland cleans up following Tuesday's storm

BALTIMORE — Maryland was hit hard following Tuesday's storm and a lot of people were impacted.
As of 12:30 p.m. January 10, there are more than 700 outages in the area. BGE expects service to be restored for at least 90 percent of customers impacted by storm-related outages by 11 p.m.
All customers should be restored by 9 p.m. on January 11.
RELATED: Thousands of BGE customers remain without power following Tuesday storm
Also, numerous schools either closed or started late due to the storm.
This included the following:
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools - CLOSED
- Baltimore County Public Schools - Opening 2 hours late
- Baltimore City Public Schools - Opening 2 hours late
- Carroll County Public Schools - Opening 2 hours late
- Cecil County Public Schools - CLOSED
- Harford County Public Schools - CLOSED
- Howard County Public Schools - Opening 2 hours late
- Talbot County Public Schools - Opening 2 hours late
- Catholic High School of Baltimore - Opening 2 hours late
- Union Baptist Head Start Center - Both the Druid Hill site and the Eutaw Street site will be opening at 10:00 a.m.
- Churchville Presbyterian Preschool and Daycare - Building will open at 8:30 a.m.; Preschool will run from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Roads remain closed in different parts of the state because of downed trees or flooding.