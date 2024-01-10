Watch Now
Maryland cleans up following Tuesday's storm

Posted: 12:50 PM, Jan 10, 2024
Updated: 2024-01-10 13:18:21-05
Harford County road flooding .jpeg
Chris Verri
Harford County road flooding .jpeg

BALTIMORE — Maryland was hit hard following Tuesday's storm and a lot of people were impacted.

As of 12:30 p.m. January 10, there are more than 700 outages in the area. BGE expects service to be restored for at least 90 percent of customers impacted by storm-related outages by 11 p.m.

All customers should be restored by 9 p.m. on January 11.

Baltimore County tree cleanup.jpeg

Also, numerous schools either closed or started late due to the storm.

This included the following:

  • Anne Arundel County Public Schools - CLOSED
  • Baltimore County Public Schools - Opening 2 hours late
  • Baltimore City Public Schools - Opening 2 hours late
  • Carroll County Public Schools - Opening 2 hours late
  • Cecil County Public Schools - CLOSED
  • Harford County Public Schools - CLOSED
  • Howard County Public Schools - Opening 2 hours late
  • Talbot County Public Schools - Opening 2 hours late
  • Catholic High School of Baltimore - Opening 2 hours late
  • Union Baptist Head Start Center - Both the Druid Hill site and the Eutaw Street site will be opening at 10:00 a.m.
  • Churchville Presbyterian Preschool and Daycare - Building will open at 8:30 a.m.; Preschool will run from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Roads remain closed in different parts of the state because of downed trees or flooding.

Church Lane and Hilmar Road .jpeg
Harford County Road closed .jpeg
Trees down in Aberdeen.jpeg
Trees down .jpeg
Large trees on power lines .jpeg