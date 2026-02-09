Maryland bill banning ICE partnerships with local law enforcement could pass this week

A bill to ban ICE from working with all Maryland law enforcement could pass and get signed into law as soon as this week, but several county sheriffs and executives are opposing the legislation.

The group held a news conference this afternoon to try and convince lawmakers in Annapolis to defeat the bill.

If passed, the bill would ban local law enforcement agencies from continuing or starting new 287(g) agreements with federal immigration authorities. Those agreements allow local officials to detain individuals for an additional two days for ICE to pick them up.

Nine counties currently have agreements in place, including Frederick County, which was the first part of Maryland to partner with ICE.

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins says the agreement makes the county safer and warns that if it goes away, local businesses could be hurt.

"ICE will be more visible, more present. They are all very deeply concerned," Jenkins said.

Each chamber has passed a version of the bill. They still need procedural votes in the opposite chamber. Governor Wes Moore has said he is looking forward to signing them.

