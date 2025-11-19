Maryland Aviation Museum unveils annual holiday train garden featuring miniature 'Martintown'

The Maryland Aviation Museum rolled out its annual Holiday Train Garden, showcasing a fully handmade miniature world called "Martintown" that celebrates both aviation history and community spirit.

Volunteers spend all year building the intricate pieces and about two months assembling the complete display.

The elaborate setup features tiny Baltimore landmarks, trains, restaurants, a drive-in theater and even a detailed model of Martin State Airport at the center.

"We're following the tradition of the Baltimore train garden where people built their hometown to remind them of where they came from. We did the train garden to remind people that this is a community. This is the oldest aviation community on the planet," a museum representative said.

The big addition this year is a mini Disney World, complete with the castle, monorail and parade scenes. Santa is scheduled to fly in for a visit later this month, adding to the holiday magic of the display.

The intricate display represents months of careful craftsmanship and attention to detail, creating a whimsical celebration of both local landmarks and beloved destinations that visitors can explore throughout the holiday season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.