Maryland Attorney General to release Archdiocese report Wednesday

BALTIMORE — At 1pm Wednesday a long awaited investigative report will be released into sexual abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office is expected to name 220 people, including 158 priests, who either are accused of sexual abuse or played a role in covering it up.

Accusations span over eight decades and include over 600 victims.

The report's release has been the subject of intense litigation.

Ongoing grand jury proceedings prevented the report from being made public, but that's since wrapped up ending in just one indictment.

In February Baltimore Circuit Court judge Robert Taylor Jr. approved releasing the report, on condition that 97 names be redacted.

Overall the report is expected to reveal 123 names. Of those, 91 are already dead. Taylor said 37 other names could be released at a later date, but those individuals will first have the opportunity to argue why they should continue being withheld.

Despite the report's findings, Taylor said no more charges are expected to come from the investigation.

"This report indicates that evidence was obtained implicating at least 13 employees of the church still living, yet the investigators only report the indictment of one perpetrator," said the Maryland Crime Victims’ Rights Center, Inc. in a statement. "From the inception of the investigation, our victim-survivor clients made clear to the Attorney General that while the report would have great value, it was more important to indict those accused."