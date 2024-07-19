Maryland attorney general sues on behalf of female victims

BALTIMORE — The lawsuit alleges an Eastern Shore landlord named Eric Sessoms targeted a homeless mother of four.

“Sessoms exposed himself to a prospective tenant, grabbed her hand and placed it on his genitals,” said Jonathan Smith, the Civil Rights Division chief with the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

And another woman allegedly agreed to provide sexual favors for reduced rent until she couldn’t take it any more.

“When she informed Sessoms that she was no longer willing to have sex with him, he illegally evicted her,” said Smith.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown launched his new Civil Rights Division this year to help protect such victims’ rights.

“Housing providers lag far behind workplaces when it comes to preventing and addressing sexual harassment,” said Brown, “In the State of Maryland, that ends today. It’s our hope that this case will shed light on this pervasive and insidious problem.”

Prosecutors say the allegations in this case unfolded over a six-year period, and they’re convinced more victims may be out there.

“If you are one of those woman, you can contact this team at a hotline we have established just for this case,” said Chief Deputy Attorney General Candace McLaren Lanham, “The phone number is 1-833-282-2977.”

While the lawsuit filed today is a civil case, prosecutors say the case may yet merit criminal charges for the accused.