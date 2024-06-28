Maryland announces student-loan debt tax relief credit

BALTIMORE — Get a tax credit to help pay off your student loans.

On Monday, you can apply for Maryland's student loan debt relief tax credit.

You qualify if you have racked up at least $20,000 in student loan debt, and have at least $5,000 left to pay off.

You also have to live in Maryland for the 2024 tax year.

While applications start Monday, you have until mid-September to apply.

The state is ultimately providing $18 million in tax credits as part of this year's program. The deadline is Sept. 15 to apply.

More information on the programis here.