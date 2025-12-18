Maryland animal shelter places 8 French Bulldogs, and a pig up for adoption

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — They're one of the most coveted popular dog breeds, and they usually cost thousands of dollars.

The Prince George's County Animal Shelter just received a wrinkly snorting surprise, just in time for the holidays.

On Thursday morning eight purebred French Bulldogs were put up for adoption.

Three of the Frenchies are under a year-old. Their names are McSnowball, Tinsel, and Merry Bolt.

They're joined by Tinker (3-years-old) and Mavis (2-years-old), along with Holly Ben, Sparkle Dust, and Jolly Bean, all three who are just a year-old.

The shelter says each dog is individually available.

"Each with their own personality, expressions, and expert-level couch appeal," the shelter wrote on Facebook. "Whether you’re looking for a playful sidekick or a professional lap warmer, there’s a Frenchie here ready to make you smile."

For those unfamiliar with or who've never owned a French Bulldog, the shelter is reminding potential adopters of their unique needs, such as skin and breathing sensitivities, especially in warmer weather.

"Like all of our adoptable animals, these pups are simply looking for safe, loving homes where they can be cherished," the shelter added. "They are just a few of the many dogs and cats waiting to be seen."

Speaking of other pets, the shelter also has an adorable playful pig named Bimbap up for adoption.

For more information, click here.