MARYLAND — If you're looking to retire, Maryland is probably not the best place for you.

According to a recent study from WalletHub, the state is one of the worst states retire in, landing at 42 out of 50.

The study took into account affordability, quality of life and health care to come up with their list.

The best state to live according to researchers is Virginia with Florida and Colorado following right behind. Kentucky was dubbed the worst state to move.

You can find the entire study here.