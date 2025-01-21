Maryland among 19 states suing Trump over attempt to end Birthright Citizenship

BALTIMORE — Just over 24 hours into his new administration, President Donald Trump is facing lawsuits over hundreds of sweeping executive orders signed on Inauguration Day.

While many of the orders are controversial, none face the level of criticism than Trump's campaign pledge to reverse birthright citizenship.

Trump has long called for an end to the practice, which is cited in the 14th amendment of the United States Constitution as follows:

"All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

The law, which dates back to the pre-Civil War era, originally focused on ensuring citizenship for freed slaves.

Since then the 14th amendment has been used to grant citizenship to children of undocumented immigrants born on U.S. soil.

In issuing his executive order, Trump argues this was not the framers intent, and therefore the law has been misinterpreted and should therefore be voided.

Courts, however, have upheld the 14th amendment's reading in previous legal battles over immigration.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown is now joining 18 other states in suing Trump, in hopes of blocking the order from going into effect.

"These individuals will lose eligibility for a wide range of federal benefits programs. They will lose their ability to obtain a Social Security number and, as they age, to work lawfully," said Brown. "And they will lose their right to vote, serve on juries, and run for certain offices. Despite the Constitution’s guarantee of citizenship, the Executive Order will deprive thousands of children of their ability to fully and fairly be a part of American society as a citizen, with all its benefits and privileges."

Brown claims states would also be negatively impacted if the order's allowed to stand.

"This Order will cause the states to lose federal funding for programs they administer, such as Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and foster care and adoption assistance programs, which all turn at least in part on the immigration status of the resident being served," Brown continued. "States will also be required—with no notice and at their considerable expense—to immediately begin modifying their operation and administration of benefits programs to account for this change."

The lawsuit was filed in Massachusetts. Other states opposing the order include New Jersey, California, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Michigan, Colorado, Delaware, Nevada, Hawaii, Maine, Minnesota, New Mexico, Vermont, Wisconsin, and North Carolina. Washington D.C. and San Francisco have also joined.