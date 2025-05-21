Maryland adds jobs in April, despite slight increase in unemployment rate

Maryland added more than 2,300 jobs in April, according to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics.

That's despite losing 2,600 federal government jobs in the same month.

With a total of more than 3.1 million jobs in the state, the added 2,300 isn't a statistically significant increase according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate shows a slight increase from 3% in March to 3.1% in April. The national unemployment rate didn't change from 4.2%.

For April, South Dakota has the lowest unemployment rate at 1.8% and DC had the highest at 5.8%.

However, looking at the raw numbers, the number of people seeking unemployment in Maryland went down month over month, as did the number of people in the workforce.

The sectors with the most growth this month were Transportation, Warehouse and Utilities, Construction and Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation.

Government, wholesale trade and retail trade were the industries with the most losses.