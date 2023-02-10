Maryland adding new tax form to help with health insurance

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland is adding a little something to your tax forms this year.

It's a way to save money.

They're adding boxes to be checked to see if you need help with your health insurance.

Because some COVID laws will go away, some people may find themselves without health insurance.

The state thinks some 80,000 Marylanders may find themselves losing medicaid insurance because of this.

After you check the box, the state will take over.

"This easy enrollment that we've implemented in Maryland is essential to ensuring that Marylander's know how to get access and know how to get help to request that health insurance," said Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman.

Seven other states do this as well.

Maryland was the first to do this.