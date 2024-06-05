Maryland 8th ranked most expensive state to retire in 2024, analysis says

Retirement is something we all look forward to, but these days costs really make you think of how much you'll need to be able to enjoy retirement gracefully.

If you're looking to retire in Maryland, planning now will be the best bet.

An analysis has shown that Maryland is the 8th most expensive state to retire in 2024.

According to DepositAccounts, a subsidary of LendingTree, the annual cost of retirement for the state of Maryland is $49,471.

Above Maryland is Washington, Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, California, and Hawaii.

Most of the cheapest states to retire in are in the south, West Virginia, Arkansas and Mississippi, etc.

West Virginia was ranked the cheapest, Hawaii was the most expensive.

To view the study in full, click here.