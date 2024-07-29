'Maryland 3,000' adoption challenge waives fees at participating area shelters

BALTIMORE — A chance to get a new furry friend for a low cost in August. The Baltimore Animal Welfare Alliance announced the return of the 'Maryland 3000' adoption challenge.

Adoption fees will be waived for animals at participating shelters across the state.

“Our goal is to save the lives of adoptable animals by placing 3,000—or more—in loving

homes,” said Bailey Deacon, Director of Philanthropy and Communications at BARCS Animal Shelter, a founding member of BAWA. “

BAWA hasn't done the event since 2019, and participating shelters are excited about its return. They started it more than a decade ago.

Shelters in nearly every county are involved. You can find the complete list here.

Though fees are waived, regular adoption procedures still apply. Check with the shelter you are interested in to see what is included in the adoption.

