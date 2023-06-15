Mary statue stolen from Ocean City church

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A large statue of Mary was stolen from an Ocean City Catholic church recently.

Police said they're looking for suspects in the theft, which is believed to have happened during the night of June 12. The heavy, 3-foot-tall statue was taken from St. Mary Star of the Sea, on Philadelphia Avenue at 17th Street.

The statue typically requires more than one person to move, said police. The church posted on Facebook about the theft.

It was in a memorial garden dedicated to the memory of the Rev. Msgr. Paul J. Schierse.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ofc. R Walker at Rwalker@oceancitymd.gov, or contact the Ocean City Police Department at 410-723-6610. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 410-520-5136 or submitting them via https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips. Please reference CC# 2023-00-2068

