Martin Resnick, founder of Martin's West, dies

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Martin Resnick, founder and namesake of the Martin's West institution, has died at 93.

Martin's Caterers - which includes Martin's West in Woodlawn, Valley Mansion in Hunt Valley, and Martin's Crosswinds in Greenbelt (and, until recently, Martin's East) - has been "a cornerstone of the Baltimore community since 1964."

The prominent Martin's West complex has been a landmark overlooking the west side of I-695, and a destination for major celebrations for generations.

Martin's East closed in 2021, after about 40 years on Pulaski Highway.

His obituary says Resnick was known as "Marty Party" and was "a pillar of the community, contributing to various philanthropic causes, serving on the board of Morgan State University, and helping to establish both The University of Maryland Foundation and the Signal 13 Foundation."

Martin's Caterers wrote: