Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, West Chase Street to close for repairs

BALTIMORE — Martin Luther King , Jr. Boulevard and West Chase Street will be closed for milling and paving work, the Department of Transportation said.

Beginning on Saturday, August 19, the following road closures will be implemented nightly from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night, including weeknights and weekends:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard closed between Howard Street and Park Avenue/W. Biddle Street

Chase Street closed between Maryland Avenue and W. Read Street/Linden Avenue/Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

Howard Street closed between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and W. Madison Street

Detours will be put in place and traffic along intersecting roadways will not be able to cross through the work zones.

The overnight closures will be put in place nightly for three weeks in addition to daytime lane closures will be implemented in these areas from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Motorists traveling in this vicinity should be on the watch for changing traffic patterns and are encouraged to use alternate routes.