Martha Stewart recommends Ladew Topiary Gardens after visit

Martha Stewart stopped by the Ladew Topiary Gardens earlier this month.

She posted about the excursion on Monday.

If you’re ever in the Baltimore, Maryland area, visit Ladew Topiary Gardens, learn about its plantings and its history. See today’s https://t.co/rZ2hRP1D2i for some photos. pic.twitter.com/5MZGEcSh5r — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) May 12, 2025

In an Instagram post with several pictures from her trip, she encouraged people to come out and visit.

Jim Lockard Photography

Emily Emerick, the Executive Director of Ladew, joined Stewart for a stroll of the gardens and the Garden Festival on May 2nd.

"It was a true privilege to host such an icon, and we look forward to welcoming her back to Ladew soon," said Emerick.

