Martha Stewart recommends Ladew Topiary Gardens after visit

Martha Stewart stopped by the Ladew Topiary Gardens earlier this month.

She posted about the excursion on Monday.

In an Instagram post with several pictures from her trip, she encouraged people to come out and visit.

Emily Emerick, the Executive Director of Ladew, joined Stewart for a stroll of the gardens and the Garden Festival on May 2nd.

"It was a true privilege to host such an icon, and we look forward to welcoming her back to Ladew soon," said Emerick.

