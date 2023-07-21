Married couple in Harford County turns family farm into wedding venue

HARFORD COUNTY — An I do with a view. A hundred acres of a love field in Harford County.

This treasure has been in the hands of three families since the 1700’s, the Silvers, the Moxleys and now the Ackerman’s. From riding horses to galloping off into a great life.

Ashley’s dad did a mile long lover’s lane.

He paved the way for all of us to see one of the greatest views sandwiched between Havre De Grace and Darlington. Bill took me for a great ride to see the green.

It takes three days to mow the lawn. The view is just spectacular leading to the view where you will take the best walk of your life.

Ashley says, “Our goal was to have 5-10 events a year, so far we are now up to 90 events a year.”

Vignon Farm means wine grower in English, but in all languages it could mean WOW.

Ashley owns the place and in 2012 while working out at a Bel Air gym, she met Bill.

In a year they were engaged and married on the family farm.

Bill says, “Working with my wife is great, she does her job and I do mine and that’s a great partnership.”

He often comes in at sunrise and doesn’t leave until the moon sets the next day. That's a long time. Ashley had a vision to transform this horse training facility into an indoor-outdoor wedding venue.

The brides party can relax in a room full of mirrors with one ceiling to floor mirror for the wedding dress.

Guys can arrive at 10:00am in jeans with their Yeti filled with stuff and relax.

Plenty of room to space out before the walk to matrimony.

Since Ashely is a rider, it was important to override her dad in keeping the stalls. They are used in creative ways from meet and greets to cocktail bars.

But everywhere you look there is a shot just craving to be placed on your wall.

PHOTOS COURTESY OF:

Jieru Photgraphy

Devin Trent

Nikole Ariel Photography

Erica Lynn Studios

Sarandon Smith

Kira Nicole Photography

Hannah Mink

Paper Boy Films

Morgan Elizabeth Photography

Sparrow and Lace

Clay Estes Productions