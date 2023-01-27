Maree G. Farring School set to build new computer science program

BALTIMORE — Coding, it's not just an elective anymore but an essential base of knowledge, like the scientific method or sentence structure.

But many schools lack access to the resources needed to practice it.

That all changed today for Maree G. Farring School in Baltimore.

They were one of only 102 schools around the country to be awarded the CS Leaders prize.

Which gives them $10,000 to build a computer science program.

Ellen Macgeorge is one of the minds behind the expansion plan that won them the award.

"I love technology and I love seeing them learning different things and exploring different topics and knowing that they're just having fun, but they're learning things that they'll use in a career at some point," said Macgeorge.

She says some things the money will go towards are drones and tablets, which are easier for the younger students smaller hands to code on.