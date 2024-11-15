Man's identity sought in connection to string of robberies on MTA buses

BALTIMORE — Maryland Transit Administration Police need your help identifying a man in connection to three robberies.

Police say the suspect showed a gun during two of the robberies.

The first robbery happened on the November 12, aboard a LocalLink 22 coach bus in the 2700 block of The Alameda.

Two days later another robbery happened in the 4900 block of Sinclair Lane on a CityLink Pink bus. The last robbery took place in the 700 block of N. Broadway on a CityLink Brown bus.

Police say the suspect has the a "410" tattoo on his left hand.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-454-7720.