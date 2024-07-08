Man's identity sought in connection to fatal stabbing in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need your help identifying a man in connection to a deadly stabbing in West Baltimore.

On Friday, July 5, at 11:00pm, officers found a 33-year-old man stabbed to death in the 2400 block of West Lafayette Avenue.

Police confirmed that the victim was a contract worker for the state who was off work at the time of the incident.

If you have any information in connection to this incident, contact police at 410-396-2100.

You can also call Baltimore Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.