Man's identity sought in connection to fatal stabbing in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need your help identifying a man in connection to a deadly stabbing in West Baltimore.
On Friday, July 5, at 11:00pm, officers found a 33-year-old man stabbed to death in the 2400 block of West Lafayette Avenue.
Police confirmed that the victim was a contract worker for the state who was off work at the time of the incident.
If you have any information in connection to this incident, contact police at 410-396-2100.
You can also call Baltimore Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Identity sought— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 8, 2024
In reference to a homicide by cutting/stabbing that occurred on July 5, 2024, at approximately 11:00 p.m., in the 2400 block of West Lafayette Avenue, detectives need your help identifying the individual pictured in this photo.
If anyone knows the individual's… pic.twitter.com/bGIKvy9VvX