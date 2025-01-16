Watch Now
Man, woman arrested for allegedly performing illegal procedures on 30+ dogs in St. Mary's County

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — A case of animal cruelty in St. Mary's County.

Following an extensive investigation by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Department, deputies executed a search and seizure warrant on Wednesday at a home in the 30000 block of Gershwin Road in Charlotte Hall, Maryland.

Once on the scene, deputies found that the people who lived there were performing illegal procedures on dogs.

36 dogs were seized from what officials described as unsafe and unhealthy living conditions.

Authorities say many of the dogs were malnourished, underweight, and lacking medical care.

All of the animals were taken to the St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption and Resource Care Center for evaluation and treatment.

Deputies also arrested 51-year-old Kelvin Lovern Shepard and 35-year-old Tiasha Parrish for multiple charges, including aggravated animal cruelty, animal cruelty, and unlawful surgery on a dog.

Shepard was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm after deputies recovered a 9mm handgun and ammunition.

