Man with two previous DUI convictions charged following head-on crash

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A 74-year-old woman was critically injured following a head-on crash in Edgewater Monday afternoon.

Around 1:50 p.m., police were called to a crash on Mitchells Chance Road near Hamlet Club Drive.

Investigation revealed a 2020 Chevrolet Pickup Truck crossed the center of the roadway and struck a 2015 Ford Pickup Truck traveling in the opposite direction.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet, Joseph Henry Illig Jr., 63, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving vehicle while impaired by alcohol, life-threatening injury by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and violations of two previous DUI convictions.

Neither Illig Jr., or the driver of the Ford Pickup Truck were injured.

However, the passenger in the Ford was flown to Shock Trauma with critical injuries.