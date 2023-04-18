Man with machete threatened church members and used racial slurs in Charles Co.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Patrol officers in Charles County apprehended Kyle Michael Krawczyk, after he was armed with a machete threatening church members and used racial slurs.

On April 16, around 9:13 a.m., officers responded to a church in the 5100 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf for the report of a man armed with a machete threatening parishioners.

The victims, who were familiar with the man, were able to convince to him to leave the church and go outside.

Police say one of the parishioners called 9-1-1 and as officers arrived on the scene, they were directed to a wooded area where the Krawczyk was last seen.

After seeing the officers, the suspect fled. Police were able to capture Krawczyk after a brief foot chase.

Charles County Sheriff's Office

He was armed with an 18 inch machete strapped across his chest.

Krawczyk was charged with first-degree assault, racial religious crimes against a group, reckless endangerment and other related charges.