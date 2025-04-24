Man wanted in connection with deadly shooting in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A homicide investigation is underway in Annapolis.

Authorities say just after 11:00 pm on Wednesday, stationary officers heard gunshots in the area of Tyler Avenue.

Those officers were led to the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue and found the victim, Gregory Antonio Wells, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving measures, Wells succumbed to his injuries at the Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Police say they have issued an arrest warrant for William Delonte Hairston.

If you have any information pertaining to the shooting or the suspect, contact Annapolis Police at 410-268-9000. You can also contact the tip line at 410-280-CLUE.