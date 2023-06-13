Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man wanted for murder in Baltimore stabbed to death in New York City

NYPD officer arrested for allegedly soliciting underage prostitute
Image copyright 2013 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spencer Platt
<p>NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 12: A New York Police Department (NYPD) car is viewed in Times Square on August 12, 2013 in New York City.</p>
NYPD officer arrested for allegedly soliciting underage prostitute
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 13:20:31-04

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City murder suspect was stabbed to death Friday morning in Manhattan, New York.

Baltimore Police confirmed the victim was wanted on a warrant for an April 2022 double shooting that claimed the life of Jerric Michie.

The stabbing occurred around 7th Avenue and West 30 Street in the Midtown South precinct.

NYPD officers arrested and charged the suspect hours later. He's been identified as 34-year-old Nisean Graves, of New York.

WMAR-2 News has since learned the name of the victim, but is choosing not to release it at this time.

As for the shooting in Baltimore, another suspect associated with the case, Devin Wallace, remains in custody pending a June 27 hearing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices