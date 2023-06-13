Man wanted for murder in Baltimore stabbed to death in New York City

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City murder suspect was stabbed to death Friday morning in Manhattan, New York.

Baltimore Police confirmed the victim was wanted on a warrant for an April 2022 double shooting that claimed the life of Jerric Michie.

The stabbing occurred around 7th Avenue and West 30 Street in the Midtown South precinct.

NYPD officers arrested and charged the suspect hours later. He's been identified as 34-year-old Nisean Graves, of New York.

WMAR-2 News has since learned the name of the victim, but is choosing not to release it at this time.

As for the shooting in Baltimore, another suspect associated with the case, Devin Wallace, remains in custody pending a June 27 hearing.