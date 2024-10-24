Watch Now
Man wanted for killing Eastern Shore woman on Christmas Eve arrested in Mexico

TRAPPE, Md. — A Virginia man wanted for killing an Eastern Shore woman back in 2021 on Christmas Eve has been arrested in Mexico.

Marta Merina, 33, was shot and killed outside her home on Howell Point Road in Trappe.

Based off their investigation, Maryland State Police identified Ibarra Juarez, 32, as the shooter.

No motive was revealed, but detectives believe Juarez and Merina knew each other.

In March of 2022 Juarez was arrested in Oaxaca, Mexico for another crime he committed there.

After serving time in Mexico, Juarez was extradited to Maryland on October 23 to face charges for Merina's murder.

