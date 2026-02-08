Man wanted for felony child sex abuse in Montgomery County nabbed while trying to flee the country at Dulles

DULLES, Va. — A Salvadoran man wanted for felony child sex abuse in Montgomery County was caught trying to flee the U.S at Dulles Airport last week.

Nelvis Gonzalez Purdencio, 43, was already illegally in the country and had deportation orders since September 2005.

However, he had an outstanding warrant for sexual abuse of a minor in the third-degree.

Customs and Border Protection agents nabbed Purdencio before he could board an El Salvador-bound flight.

“This arrest illustrates how Customs and Border Protection officers help victims, including our most vulnerable victims of sexual assault, to have a voice by working with our law enforcement partners to capture and return wanted fugitives to justice.” said CBP's D.C. Port Director, Christine Waugh.