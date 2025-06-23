Man wanted for allegedly raping 12-year-old Maryland girl he met online arrested while trying to reenter U.S.

LA PLATA, Md. — A 28-year-old man is back in Maryland facing two counts of alleged rape.

Franklin Argueta-Marquez is accused of sleeping with a 13-year old girl he originally met on a social media app.

"After a few weeks, he was able to convince her to sneak out of her house," the Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a release. "He would park near her house, and she would go to his car, where he eventually sexually assaulted her."

Some time later, the girl's parents found out and called police.

A Grand Jury indicted Marquez in March, but he'd already left the country.

Months later police in Arizona arrested Marquez as he tried reentering the United States.

He was extradited to Maryland on May 29, and is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bail.

For now police haven't identified any other victims, however, it's believed Marquez was driving a dark colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, when the alleged assault(s) occurred.

He also has previous ties to Beltsville, in Prince George's County.

Charles County Sheriff's Office Franklin Argueta-Marquez

“Keeping your child safe online is just as important as their safety in the real world," said Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry. "Regularly checking their cell phone and computer activity, including social media, can help prevent cyberbullying, online predators, and exposure to harmful content."

Anyone with more information in Marquez can call investigators at 301-609-6471.