Man wanted by FBI Baltimore in connection with 3 armed robberies in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — FBI Baltimore and the Frederick Police Department are looking for information in regards to three armed robberies.

Authorities released images of the suspect, who allegedly robbed three people at an ATM inside the vestibule of a Bank of America on Osprey Way on August 2.

The suspect allegedly approached the three victims, revealed a firearm, and demanded money from them.

Once the victims complied, the suspect fled the area in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information should contact their local FBI office. FBI Baltimore's contact for tips is 410-265-8080.

You can also submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.



