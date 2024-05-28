Man wanted by Dominican authorities for manslaughter detained in Baltimore, authorities say

BALTIMORE — A 27-year-old man who was wanted by Dominican authorities for manslaughter was taken into custody in Baltimore, authorities say.

According to officials, Dominican authorities charged the suspect back in September 2022, later issuing a warrant for his arrest.

The suspect unlawfully entered the country at an unspecified date and time.

On May 13, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Philadelphia alerted Baltimore that the suspect's vehicle was last seen at the location of a drug distribution and trafficking scene in Baltimore.

Officers from ERO Baltimore's Fugitive Operations Team arrested the suspect at his home in Baltimore on May 23.

“This Dominican national came to Maryland in an attempt to evade a serious charge in his home country,” said ERO Baltimore acting Field Office Director Matthew Elliston. “He posed a significant threat to our Maryland communities. ERO Baltimore will not allow Maryland to become a safe haven for the world’s criminals.”

Authorities say he will remain in ICE custody pending the outcome of his removal proceedings.