Man volunteering as softball coach accused of sexually assaulting students

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A man volunteering as a softball coach at Annapolis High School has been accused of having inappropriate relationships with high school-aged girls.

Donald Powell, 47, has been charged with second degree assault, sex abuse of a minor and fourth degree sex offense-position/person of authority.

Powell, who was not employed by the Anne Arundel County School System, attended softball practices in attempts to gain a coaching position in August 2023.

He spent two days with the team until one of the students reported his behavior. Police say the alleged incidents didn't happen at practice.

According to charging documents, in December 2023, a student said she and Powell started having conversations, not about softball.

These conversations turned into gifts from Powell, like Nike shoes, UGG boots and LEGO flowers.

Powell allegedly showed up to her home and the home of one of her friends when she was there.

Charging documents say Powell told the student he wanted to kiss her and then grabbed her and kissed her on the lips.

The encounter only ended because the student told Powell her mom would be home soon. She explained to police she was afraid to tell him no because he owned guns.

Powell was arrested on April 26.