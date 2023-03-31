Man turns himself in for unlawful touching incident in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Marquise Tranell Mahoney turned himself in to the University of Maryland Police Department after a warrant was issued for his arrest for an unlawful touching and indecent exposure incident.

He turned himself in on March 30, around 5:10 p.m.

Mahoney has been charged with a fourth-degree sex offense, second-degree assault, and indecent exposure.

On March 27, around 12:23 a.m., the University of Maryland Police Department received a report of an unlawful incident that happened on campus.

A female student reported she was walking in the area of the 3400 block of Tulane Drive when Mahoney approached her and touched her inappropriately.

According to police, as she continued to walk, the suspect grabbed her and as she turned around she saw that the man had exposed himself.

Another incident happened the same day, but this time at 10:10 a.m. Another woman made a report of indecent exposure to the University of Maryland Police Department.

She reported to police that she witnessed a man who exposed himself inside of a hallway, and once he was seen he fled the area.