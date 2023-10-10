Man tries to steal car after being pepper sprayed at Motel 6

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A man was arrested after he tried to steal a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, but it all started with an assault at a motel.

On October 9, around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of an assault that happened at Motel 6, on Raynor Avenue in Linthicum Heights.

When they arrived, the hotel clerk said the suspect, Joshua Martin, 26, became aggressive with her because he was upset about his room.

Police say the victim sprayed Martin with pepper spray out of fear that he would attack her. After he was sprayed, Martin left and returned with a handgun, pointing it at the clerk.

Martin eventually left and approached a man sitting in a Ford F150 in the 800 block of Hammonds Ferry Road. He got in the passenger side of the truck and told the driver to get out.

He was unable to drive the truck, so he got out and fled on foot.

Police say they saw a KIA SUV speeding and started a traffic stop. Martin got out and ran when the vehicle stopped.

Officers found Martin and determined he was the suspect involved in the assault at the Motel 6 as well as the attempted carjacking.