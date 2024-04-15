Man threatening to harm himself arrested after standoff in Fells Point

BALTIMORE — A man was arrested in Fells Point after a standoff with Baltimore police in the 500 block of South Register Street on Sunday night.

Investigators say that the man was threatening to harm himself during an argument with his significant other.

His partner told the police that he had access to multiple firearms.

Officers blocked off the area surrounding Fleet St. and South Broadway.

SWAT and the Crisis Response Team took control of the scene.

After several hours, the man was arrested without causing harm to himself or anyone else.