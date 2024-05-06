Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man, teen stabbed multiple times at nightclub in Annapolis

AnnapolisPolice_1450818582726_28801053_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
WMAR Staff
AnnapolisPolice_1450818582726_28801053_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 1:01 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 13:01:39-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed multiple times in Annapolis late Sunday night, early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the Vibe nightclub on the 2000 block of Somerville Road around 2:30 am for reports of a fight involving multiple people.

When they arrived they found a 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

Both victims were taken to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have information on any suspects at this time.

If you have information regarding this incident, contact police at 410-222-1960.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices