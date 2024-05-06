Man, teen stabbed multiple times at nightclub in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed multiple times in Annapolis late Sunday night, early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the Vibe nightclub on the 2000 block of Somerville Road around 2:30 am for reports of a fight involving multiple people.

When they arrived they found a 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

Both victims were taken to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have information on any suspects at this time.

If you have information regarding this incident, contact police at 410-222-1960.