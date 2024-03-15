Man, teen arrested for assault; teen ordered man to "finish him off"

BALTIMORE — A man and a teenage girl have been arrested in connection to an attempted armed robbery and assault at a gas station in West Baltimore.

The 20-year-old, Desmond Denully, has been charged with first and second-degree assault, attempted carjacking, robbery and handgun violations.

The 14-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center.

It all happened around 11:45 p.m., in the 2600 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway.

Police arrived to the location and learned a 38-year-old man was paying for gas when he saw two people, Denully, and a 14-year-old girl, trying to get in his car.

Police say the victim confronted Denully, who pulled out a gun, hitting him in the face.

During the struggle, the teen pushed the victim to the ground and allegedly ordered Denully to "finish him off."

Both suspects fled without taking anything. They were arrested a short time later in the 2500 block of West North Avenue following a brief chase.

A handgun and hammer were recovered from the location.