Man struck while riding bike, struck by second vehicle while laying in street

BALTIMORE — A 66-year-old man was killed after he was struck twice while riding his bike in North Baltimore.

Around 10:50 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of West North Avenue to investigate a call for a pedestrian struck.

When they arrived, they were notified that a 66-year-old man was struck while riding his bike.

Police say as he lay injured in the street, a second vehicle struck him a second time.

The first vehicle fled the scene and the driver of the second vehicle stayed on the scene.

He was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center, Shock Trauma, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Accident Investigation Unit (AIU) was summoned to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is urged to contact AIU investigators at 410-396-2606.