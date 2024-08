BALTIMORE — A man is dead following a hit and run in South Baltimore Thursday night.

Baltimore Police say a man was walking along the bridge that goes over I-95/ 1300 Joh Avenue when he decided to step off the sidewalk.

He was then struck by a vehicle. The suspect's vehicle did not stop but continued on Joh Avenue, fleeing from the scene.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.