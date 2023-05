TIMONIUM, Md. — A man was struck and killed by an MTA Light Rail train in Baltimore County Monday morning.

It happened around 6:30am at the Timonium Road railroad crossing, near the Business Park stop.

The incident caused a service stoppage between Lutherville and Hunt Valley until about 9:30am, resulting in continued delays.

While the cause remains under investigation, MTA officials indicated possible suicide.

The pedestrian's name was not released.