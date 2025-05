ABERDEEN, Md. — A man was struck and killed by a train in Aberdeen Wednesday night.

The Aberdeen Police responded to the area of W. Bel Air Avenue and Mt. Royal Avenue for a report of a train-related emergency.

Police say they discovered a man had been struck by a CSX freight train while on the tracks near the intersection of Harford and Market Streets.

The man, 28-year-old Philip Mantik Jr., was pronounced dead on the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.