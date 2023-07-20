Watch Now
Man stabbed after trying to break up argument between girlfriend and ex-lover

Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE- In this Oct. 24, 2016, file photo, a Subway fast food restaurant's sign is shown in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Posted at 5:13 PM, Jul 20, 2023
ODENTON, Md. — A man was stabbed after an argument in Odenton, Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:00 p.m., officers responded for a report of a stabbing that occurred at the Subway on Orchard Parkway.

Investigation revealed that the victim was with his girlfriend and her child at the time of the incident.

Police say the suspect, the former significant other of the girlfriend and father of the child, approached the couple in the store.

An argument took place and at some point, the suspect attempted to physically take the child.

The victim intervened and became involved in a fight with the suspect.

During the struggle, the victim was stabbed in the torso. He was then taken to a trauma center for what was described as a "serious non-life-threatening injury."

The suspect was also taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Western District detectives are actively investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

