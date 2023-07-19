Man shot to death at Starbucks by Armored truck employee

FORESTVILLE, Md. — An armored truck employee shot and killed someone inside a Starbucks in Prince George's County Wednesday.

A lot of the details remain unclear, but police say it happened around 2pm at the coffee shop on Donnell Drive in Forestville.

The armored truck employee was inside the store conducting official business, when someone for unknown reasons went behind the counter.

Whatever happened next prompted the armored employee to pull out a gun and fire, killing the person who went behind the counter.

The individual shot was not a Starbucks employee, according to police.

This is a developing story that will be updated.