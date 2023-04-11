Man shot outside of Joker's Bar and Grill, died later at hospital

FUNKSTOWN, Md. — A man died in Funkstown, Maryland after a shooting took place at Joker's Bar and Grill early Tuesday morning.

Around 12:40 a.m., deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to the bar, located at 2 West Baltimore Street, for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man outside the bar with gunshot wounds. Police say the man was taken to the Meritus Medical Center where he later died.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 240-313-2170.